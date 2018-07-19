Netflix releases first look of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in The Crown season 3

The first look of Helena Bonham Carter's Princess Margaret in Netflix's royal drama The Crown shows her gazing at her cigarette ruminatively. She replaces Vanessa Kirby for the seasons three and four while Olivia Colman prepares to play Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Claire Foy. Colman's first photograph as the Queen was also recently released on social media.

While Queen Elizabeth's character remains the focal point of The Crown, fans of the Emmy-nominated show are excited about what Carter would bring to the table. Her picture is captioned with "hope". Co-produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television, the show will now be set in 1963 and chronicle the Queen's middle years as the monarch.

The makers also revealed the first look of Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Margaret's photographer husband. Best known for his performance in House of Cards, Daniels takes over from Matthew Goode. His picture is captioned with "hurt", which smells of trouble and potential scandals. Carter and Daniels will join Tobias Menzies as he follows in Matt Smith’s footsteps as Prince Philip.

The Golden Globe-winning period drama is set for a 2019 launch on Netflix.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 10:03 AM