Netflix’s hilarious post about Ross being excited about ‘House of Shaadi’ left fans in splits. The post has already been viewed over 3 lakh times since it was posted a day ago.

Netflix India has recently released the second season of its hit show Masaba Masaba. To promote the series, which stars fashion designer Masaba Gupta as a fictionalised version of herself, the streaming giant took to social media and posted a hilarious comparison between the show and the iconic sitcom Friends, which also streams on Netflix.

The post has left users rolling around in laughter, with many finding it utterly relatable. The Instagram post shows two video snippets. The first, from Masaba Masaba, shows her unveiling the House of Shaadi, a part of her fictional career journey. The second clip shows Ross Geller, Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay from Friends jumping around in happiness and hugging each other.

Netflix India shared the post with the caption, “Masaba just made Ross' day, week, month and maybe even his year”. Check the post here:

The character of Ross was famous for his long-running on and off romance with Rachel, as well as his other romantic misadventures. The character had been married thrice in the series, with all three relationships ending in divorce.

“The best crossover ever,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ross will get a major discount for being a frequent customer,” read another comment. “So one more divorce,” stated another person, with the comment being accompanied by a laughter emoji.

Friends is one of the most successful shows to stream on Netflix. The sitcom, which followed the lives of six young friends living in New York in their twenties, remains popular almost two decades after it aired its final episode.

As for Masaba Masaba Season 2, the show has received good reviews from critics. The series also stars Neena Gupta in the lead. The second season featured cameos by Kartik Aaryan, Milind Soman and the late Bappi Lahiri.

