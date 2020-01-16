Netflix India unveils 2020 slate, projects by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Vikramaditya Motwane, Karan Johar

Netflix India has rolled out an impressive slate of future projects in collaboration with Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Anurag Kashyap will direct Choked, which stars Mirzya actress Saiyami Kher and Moothon actor Roshan Mathew. The film, as reported earlier, will be entirely set in Mumbai. According to a Quint report, Choked is centred around a bank cashier whose life takes a dramatic turn when she finds a source of unlimited money inside her kitchen.

Apart from directing Choked, Anurag will also feature in Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial AK Vs AK. The other AK in the film is Anil Kapoor. Billed as a revenge drama, the film will reportedly see both Anurag and Anil play themselves, navigating the highs and lows of belonging to the tinsel world. This is Motwane's third collaboration with Netflix after Sacred Games and Radhika Apte-starrer horror miniseries Ghoul. Initially, the project was titled AK vs SK, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, but the actor was later replaced by Anil.

Dibakar Banerjee will direct a movie titled Freedom, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Zoya Hussain, Shashank Arora, and Neeraj Kabi. The film, the Quint report states, will chart the history of a family through three generations. Speaking about the movie, Banerjee told the portal, "As a filmmaker, I want to move away from cinematic stereotypes. Working on Lust Stories and Ghost Stories gave me renewed hope about creative expression in India. Freedom is the next step forward.”

Karan Johar will produce an anthology of four films through Dharma Productions' digital arm Dharmatic. The anthology boasts of a cast that includes names like Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Johar signed the multi-year exclusive deal with Netflix back in September 2019.

Here's the announcement

20/20 vision. 4 more new films we see coming our way this year. Choked directed by @anuragkashyap72 AK vs AK directed by @VikramMotwane An anthology of 4 films produced by @karanjohar and @Dharmatic_ Freedom directed by Dibakar Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/F1cztIMkB3 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 16, 2020

.@anuragkashyap72's Choked will star Saiyami Kher and Rohan Mathew. The anthology produced by @karanjohar and @Dharmatic_ has a cast that includes @ShefaliShah_, @Manavkaul19, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 16, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 10:55:16 IST