Mirzya actress Saiyami Kher joins Roshan Mathew in Anurag Kashyap's untitled film reportedly set in Mumbai

Days after Anurag Kashyap announced that he is starting a new company and is also working on a new movie, Saiyami Kher has confirmed that she has been cast in the yet-untitled drama.

Expressing her excitement on being part of Anurag's film, Saiyami told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, I am currently shooting for the film and it has still not sunk in that I am in an Anurag Kashyap film. It’s an understatement to say that I am excited to be a part of this project." However, she refused to divulge any details about the plot or her character.

Earlier, actor-turned-director Geetu Mohandas took to her Facebook page and announced that Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, who is part of her film Moothon, will play the male lead in the movie.

The first schedule has reportedly kicked off in Mumbai, which will also feature a sprawling ensemble cast, apart from the leads. The film, which will be set entirely in the city, will be shot at a three-month stretch, states the report.

Saiyami made her debut in 2016 alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. Then, she went onto do a Marathi film with Riteish Deshmukh, titled Mauli. She will also a pivotal part in the second season of Amazon Prime Video Original Breathe.

On the other hand, Mathew has been a part of several hit Malayalam films, including Aanandam, Koode, Viswasapoorvam Mansoor and Orayiram Kinakkalal.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 10:34:02 IST