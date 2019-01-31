You are here:

Netflix India takes a dig at Narendra Modi's PUBG reference with a Narcos: Mexico-inspired meme

FP Staff

Jan 31, 2019 14:52:12 IST

During the second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on 29 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with parents as well as children. When a worried parent inquired how to deal with her son's online addiction, he asked, "Ye PUBG wala hai kya?" (Is he a PubG gamer), eliciting laughter from the audience.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer game, which has gained popularity in India and worldwide, since its release in 2017.

In response to his speech, Netflix shared a Narcos: Mexico-inspired meme featuring Tenoch Huerta's character Rafael Caro Quintero. The first panel asks, "Ye PUBG wala hai kya", and shows Huerta brandishing a gun. The second panel asks, "Ya sabzi wala?" (or a vegetable seller), with Huerta getting a good sniff of the drugs he had grown and harvested.

After making the PUBG reference, Modi went on to tell the parents that they should not dissuade children from using technology.

