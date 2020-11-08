Netflix halts filming of The Witcher Season 2 following multiple COVID-19 cases
Netflix is pausing The Witcher's production to conduct an isolated round of testing after four coronavirus cases among the on-set crew were confirmed on Saturday
Production on the second season of Netflix's The Witcher has been put on hold temporarily after several members of the production unit on the fantasy epic series were tested positive for the coronavirus .
Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witches, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.
Henry Cavill leads the cast as Geralt of Rivia, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.
According to Deadline, four cases were confirmed on Saturday and the streamer will carry out an isolated round of testing of everyone involved in the show.
Those impacted have been isolated and are not among the lead cast, the publication noted.
Filming at Arborfield Studios, west of London, is due to resume once Netflix is confident that the set is fully safe.
This is the second time filming has had to pause on the second season of the drama after actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he had tested positive back in March.
That pause stretched to mid-August as the UK went into lockdown over the spring.
Netflix renewed the show for a second run ahead of its debut in December 2019.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Vivaan Shah confirms he has tested positive for coronavirus
"Yes I am not well as I have tested positive for COVID-19," Vivaan Shah, son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, has confirmed.
Khloe Kardashian confirms coronavirus diagnosis in Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser
The video clip was released a day after Khloe Kardashian's sister, Kim Kardashian West, drew hefty criticism for celebrating her lavish 40th birthday vacation with a large group on a private island
Goa Congress opposes Sunburn fest amid COVID-19; state health minister says stringent safety protocol will be followed
Congress leaders staged a protest outside a hotel in Panaji, where the organisers of the Sunburn music festival were to address a press conference.