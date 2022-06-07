The Sandman’s latest trailer that dropped as a part of this year’s Netflix Geeked Week, will release on 5 August

Netflix Geeked Week is back! For the second year in a row, the popular streaming platform is set to give us a glimpse of all the upcoming genre projects that have been lined up for the whole week.

As per the official announcement, the Netflix Geeked Week will include different genres like animation, movies, games, and TV shows. Surprisingly, the event will stream live on multiple platforms too, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.

The almost week-long event will run for five days and feature around 40 much-awaited titles such as Umbrella Academy, One Piece Live-Action, Stranger Things, The Sandman, and many more. The Geeked Week is streaming every day starting at 12 pm from 6 to 10 June on Netflix’s social channels.

Here's everything you need to know about the special week:

One Piece: Netflix shared the first look of its upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece.

Resident Evil: Netflix shared the official trailer and poster for Resident Evil Series. It will include numerous monsters from the first game and a monster that appears to be the dictator. The show is set to premiere on 14 July.

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1533856245010116611

The Sandman: The long-awaited edition of The Sandman comic is coming to Netflix on 5 August. The streaming platform released a new trailer that features Tom Sturridge as Dream, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne.

THE SANDMAN

coming to Netflix

August 5 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3pslBEVSqG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

Wednesday: The first look of the new Addams family spinoff from Tim Burton has been revealed. The trailer also featured Thing, the disembodied hand.

Watch it here:

The Umbrella Academy: The trailer dives into The Hotel Obsidian for an extended look later this month. It is coming to Netflix on 22 June. Check the trailer here

The others on the list are as follows:

The Imperfects: It's a new monster sci-fi original series that will be streamed on Netflix. Watch the trailer here

Shadow and Bone: The cast recorded a special message for fans.

Check the video here

that's a wrap on Season 2 of SHADOW AND BONE the cast recorded a special message to help tide us over #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/f5Eznl8nwD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: This series introduces eight unique horror stories.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities introduces eight unique horror stories from esteemed auteurs like Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), and Vincenzo Natali (Cube). #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/5YoUAMBiAJ — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2022

All of Us Are Dead: Netflix also confirmed that the Korean zombie drama will return for a second season soon.

What excited are you for Netflix Geeked Week 2022?