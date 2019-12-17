Netflix collaborates with Viacom18 Studios for three Indian series: Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega, She, Taj Mahal 1989

Tipping Point, the digital production arm of Indian media giant Viacom18 Studios, is to produce three original series for Netflix in India. The collaboration brings stories pertaining to genres ranging from thriller to romance to drama.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega explores the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India’s phishing capital. She is a gritty story of an undercover cop’s journey discovering her sexuality and breaking stereotypes while taking down a drug cartel. Taj Mahal 1989 is a nostalgic exploration of love and longing set against the monument of enduring love.

According to NDTV Gadgets 360, Jamtara was first announced as one of 17 new originals by Viacom18-owned streaming service Voot, where it was revealed that National Award-winning Soumendra Padhi would direct the original. However, it now seems that the series is moving from Voot to Netflix.

“Each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. We look forward to these distinctive series, with our trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and around the world,” said Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios in a press statement.

On partnering with the studio, Monika Shergill, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said, “We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. It’s exciting to partner with Viacom18 Studios and take these gripping stories to our members across India and the world. We can’t wait for fans to discover these beautifully crafted, well-produced series made by passionate and incredibly talented teams.”

Netflix's previous successful commissions include originals like Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, Ghoul, Typewriter.

The casting or director details for She, Taj Mahal 1989 and Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega are yet to be revealed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 11:18:57 IST