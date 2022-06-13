Last year, Squid Game became a global phenomenon soon after it released. The series is a fictional drama in which contestants who need money play deadly and life-threating children's games to win cash prizes.

Streaming platform Netflix officially confirmed the return of its hit Korean drama series Squid Game for a second season. The streaming giant made this announcement through Twitter on Sunday and released a teaser of Squid GameSeason 2.

Featuring a brief animation of the gigantic animatronic doll, Netflix stated: "Red light... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!".

Check the post here:

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Along with the small teaser, the OTT platform also shared a letter from the series’ director, writer, producer and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. In the letter, Dong-hyuk mentioned that it took them 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game and it took only 12 days for the South Korean drama to become the most popular Netflix series. He thanked fans around the world for watching the show and showering so much love. Further in the letter, Dong-hyuk claimed that both the protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the masked antagonist the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will return soon in the show. Check the letter here:

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Last year, Squid Game became a global phenomenon soon after it released. The series is a fictional drama in which contestants who need money play deadly and life-threating children's games to win cash prizes. Seong Gi-hun, is the main protagonist, who entered the contest for the big cash prize.

According to Variety, Squid Game Season 1 marked Netflix's biggest TV show ever. Reports state that it logged nearly 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks of its release.

In January this year, the streaming giant co-CEO Ted Sarandos had officially confirmed more episodes of the show but no details on the same were shared.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.