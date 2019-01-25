Netflix aims to create and bolster more original content targeted towards a global audience

Netflix said on 24 January that it aims to create more original content targeted towards a global audience, and intends to produce more programmes that are in languages other than English.

Kim Min-young, a Netflix representative, said, "We want to create content that can be intuitionally understood by the global audience, beyond language barriers," according to Indo-Asian News Service.

The first original Korean drama on the streaming giant, titled Kingdom, will have subtitles in 27 languages and will be dubbed in over 12 languages. Kim further said that they are resting on the "hallyu" or Korean Wave to fund high quality foreign language shows.

Andy Law, the director of product design at Netflix, said that the company spent $ 8 billion (about Rs 57,000 crore) in 2018 to create and bolster original content.

Nigel Baptiste, the director of partnership engagement, announced that 60 percent of Netflix's membership comes from outside the US, further stating that the South Asia is an important market for the streaming service.

This was a historic year for Netflix in terms of Oscar nominations. The 91st Academy Awards announced on 23 January that Netflix received 15 nominations this year, out of which 10 were for Alfonso Cuaron's black and white Spanish-language feature Roma. The Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs also drew three nominations.

