Netflix acquires worldwide streaming rights of Qaushiq Mukherjee's psychological thriller Garbage

Quashik Mukherjee's next directorial venture Garbage has been picked up by streaming giant Netflix. This is his third film that has gone straight to the streaming service, after Ludo and Brahman Naman.

The film explores themes of oppression — both sexual and psychological extremism — in the era of blind faith and aggressive digital medium.

"Having Garbage up on Netflix means my audience around the world will be able to watch the film," the director said in a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "It will be very exciting to see the impact of this release in a climate of hate and repression," he added.

Garbage narrates the story of Phanishwar (played by Tanmay Dhanania) who is an obsessive online troll along with being a taxi driver in Goa. His encounter with Rami (played by Trimala Adhikari) propels the plot forward. Rami, a victim of revenge porn gradually becomes the subject of Phanishwar's unhealthy obsession. The plot turns into a dark thriller when Rami takes Phanishwar hostage only to discover secrets about an unknown, mysterious woman, Nanaam (played by Satarupa Das), who he has captured and kept back home.

Co-produced under the banners of Q's Oddjoint, and Shaailesh R Singh and Hansal Mehta's Karma Entertainment & Media, Garbage is set to stream on Netflix later in 2018.

(With inputs from the Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 17:14 PM