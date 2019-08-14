Netflix acquires Reese Witherspoon's sci-fi film, Pyros, co-produced by Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg

Reese Witherspoon is set to make her Netflix debut with sci-fi project Pyros. According to Variety, the deal comes a day after Apple released a teaser trailer for The Morning Show, starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

It was announced on Tuesday that Netflix has acquired the rights to Pyros. It will be co-produced by Witherspoon, Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon.

Thomas Pierce will adapt the film from his short story Tardy Man, which first published last year in the New Yorker.

Deadline had previously shared the film's synopsis: "Tardy Man deals with a group of augmented people who are fitted with indestructible fire suits that are fused to their spines. They work for a corporation that recovers objects for wealthy people when their houses are burning. It is strictly forbidden for them to veer from their salvage missions, even when other humans are in danger. The protagonist decides to make an exception to this rule and that is the jumping off point."

On the other hand, The Morning Show, also starring Steve Carell, is a fictional look at the goings-on of early morning television. The series will premiere on Apple TV Plus later this year.

Witherspoon was most recently seen as Madeline Mackenzie in HBO's drama series Big Little Lies. The show concluded after two seasons and also starred Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz. Her last feature film was the Ava DuVernay-directed A Wrinkle in Time.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 11:33:43 IST