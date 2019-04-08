Nerkonda Paarvai: Kalki Koechlin to perform special dance number in Tamil remake of Pink

Kalki Koechlin is one actress who has always taken up unconventional roles to play on-screen. Though the actress claims she is not the best of dancers, news reports state that she has agreed to perform in a special dance number in Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu among others.

The original film merely had two songs which mainly played in the background. However, H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor's take on the film is one with creative liberties. Kapoor confirmed the news to the publication stating that Kalki's absence from commercial dance numbers will make her a more interesting choice. "It's a peppy number which also has a lot of rap and hip-hop in it. We thought Kalki was the right choice for the song because we were looking for someone who hasn't explored this space before. We also have a Malaysian female rapper who is a part of the song. Kalki has already shot for the song and has done a fine job. The audience will see her in a completely new avatar," added Boney.

Ajith plays Amitabh's role in the film and Vidya Balan plays his wife, the role played by Mamata Shankar in Pink.

The report added that the makers were aiming for an August release.

"We have adhered to the story line, but have made a few changes keeping the audience's sensibilities in mind. Vidya has a special and powerful role in the film while Ajith has done a fantastic job. We have a bit of work remaining on the film, post which we will be ready," said Kapoor.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 15:05:09 IST

