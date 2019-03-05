Nerkonda Paarvai : First look poster of Ajith's Pink remake depicts Tamil actor in a disheveled, bearded avatar

Actor Ajith's upcoming courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai is a Tamil remake of 2016's Pink. The first look poster of the much-awaited film has been released.

The actor will take on Amitabh Bachchan's role from the original.

Much like Pink's, the Nerkonda Paarvai poster has a disheveled, bearded Ajith looking gloomy and disturbed.

Nerkonda Paarvai will be the veteran's 59th film and will be helmed by H Vinoth, who had directed the critically acclaimed Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The feature will be backed by Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor ventures into #Tamil films... Ajith Kumar in #NerkondaPaarvai... Directed by H Vinoth... Official adaptation of #Pink [with some changes]... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/g3bI3Bt565 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

The original film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, featured Taapsee Pannu as Minal Arora, Kirti Kulhari as Falak Ali, Andrea Tariang as Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi as Rajveer Singh, Dhritiman Chatterjee as Judge Satyajit Dutt and Piyush Mishra as Prashant Mehra apart from Bachchan's Deepak Sehgal.

The narrative of Pink revolves around Minal and her two friends, who try to file an FIR against a politician's nephew after he and his friends sexually harass them. The case is rigged due to Rajveer's political links and rampant corruption within the police force. It is then that their neighbour Deepak, a retired lawyer, comes to their rescue and helps them defend themselves in court.

The film won critical and commercial acclaim and took home a National Award. It also bagged the Filmfare Award for best dialogues in 2017.

Nerkonda Paarvai is expected to hit the screens this summer.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 11:10:36 IST