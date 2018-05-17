Nela Ticket Trailer introduces Ravi Teja's humanitarian side, battle of ideologies against Jagapathi Babu

Nela Ticket, starring Ravi Teja, Malvika Sharma and Jagapathi Babu, is an action drama with both a love story and a social cause.

While the first teaser introduced us to the romance between Teja and Malvika, the trailer gives us a glimpse into another angle of the mix. Apart from being smitten by Malvika, Teja seems to be at loggerheads with Jagapathi Babu, the antagonist of this film.

Malvika, who makes her debut with this upcoming Telugu film, gives quite a goofy appearance so far, with a fun chemistry with Teja and other antics.

Nela Ticket further hints at plenty of action and drama, like a typical Ravi Teja movie. Without a doubt, comedy has some emotion at its core. After living a carefree life and trying to impress his love, a sudden incident seems to divert his attention towards society, especially those in old age.

The trailer is dominated by Teja's angry young man avatar and his efforts to protect the interests of his people, which are at risk due to Jagapathi Babu's power and authority. If and how the two will make peace, and what is the cause that the actor is fighting for, is what Nela Ticket will be about when it unravels in theatres.

As Teja ends the trailer with 'Nela ticket galatho petukunte, Nala nakinchestharu', fans get a perfect hint of what to expect from this film, filled with kicks by the actor and vengeance by Jagapathi Babu.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna, Nela Ticket also stars Ali and Posani Krishna. Its music is composed by Shakthikanth Karthick and the film is all set to entertain the audience on 24 May.

Watch the trailer here.

