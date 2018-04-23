Nela Ticket teaser has Ravi Teja taking on mass hero mantle, marks Malvika Sharma's Telugu debut

Nela Ticket, featuring Ravi Teja and Malvika Sharma, seems to have all the ingredients of a mass entertainer.

The first teaser of the film introduces us to Ravi Teja's goofy self and his many entertaining friends. The actor is seen as a part of the masses and living life to the fullest. He is evidently loved by everyone around. Ravi Teja fills the screen with his usual impeccable comic timing.

The teaser soon moves to a love story of sorts, where Ravi Teja is seen romancing Malvika Sharma in a medical college. He is a hopeless romantic as Malvika too seems to be bitten by the love bug.

Now, as expected, the actor suddenly is involved in bashing and threatening the goons. Which makes us wonder why this happy-go-lucky guy has enemies. Nela Ticket essentially represents the first row cinema goers, basically the masses. And Ravi Teja is sure to entertain this clan with his USP — tons of enthusiasm.

Fans are now eager to witness more of the actor's punch lines as the teaser hints us with 'Nela ticket galathu petukunte nala nakichestharu'. Nela Ticket will also be Malvika Sharma's debut in Telugu films. The actress, as seen in the teaser, showcases shades of everything chirpy.

Nela Ticket is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kursala. The first teaser also fills our ears with some peppy background score by Shakthikanth Karthick, tunes which sound tailor-made for Ravi Teja, with loads of whistles to pump up the excitement.

Nela Ticket, which also stars Jagapathi Babu, Ali, Posani Krishna and Tanikella Bharani among others, is slated to release on 24 May.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 10:49 AM