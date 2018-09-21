Neil Nitin Mukesh, wife Rukmini Sahay welcome a baby girl: Want to spend all our time with her

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini were on Thursday, 20 September afternoon blessed with a daughter, said a source close to the family.

Rukmini delivered the newborn at the Breach Candy Hospital here around 3:30 p.m., the source told Indo-Asian News Service.

In a statement to Mumbai Mirror, Neil said that he had had wrapped up the ongoing schedule of brother Naman's directorial debut on Thursday morning and had no other commitments for the time being. “I had an intuition, even Rukmini told me on Wednesday to be ready. I just wanted to be with her and cancelled all other commitments. Luck was on our side, we made it just in time,” the actor told the daily.

He further said that he would be returning to work only on 24 September, after the end of Ganapati festival. "I want to spend all my time with our baby,” he said.

In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life.

"We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy," Neil had earlier said in a statement.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 14:48 PM