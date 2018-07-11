Neil Nitin Mukesh to launch younger brother Naman as director of upcoming untitled thriller

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will launch his younger brother Naman as director in yet-untitled thriller, reports Mumbai Mirror. Neil will also be donning the producer's hat along with Madan Paliwal for this project. The film is set to roll in September 2018 and will be shot in India.

“It’s a coming-of-age story of a young boy who eventually learns that our perception doesn’t always align with the reality. Since it’s a thriller, I can’t reveal more. I’ve written the script, have been working on it since the last two years. Naman collaborated with me on it as being a director it’s important for him to be on the same page,” says Neil.

Having also scripted the film, Neil hopes Naman will think of approaching him for the role. “I hope Naman approaches me. I’ve written the script with myself in mind, but Naman has the freedom to decide his cast. As an actor I’m pricey. It’s an ensemble cast, so we have started approaching different actors. The technical crew is on board and recee is on. Music will also play an important part in this film.”

Talking about his father, Nitin Mukesh's contribution to the film in terms of playback music, Neil says, "Both Naman and I want that and are trying to convince him. Meanwhile, he is on board to sing the theme song to go with our company’s logo which represents three generations — from my dadaji, singer Mukesh, to dad and now Naman and me.”

Neil adds that all aspects of filmmaking interest him and that he has been directing ads for the last three years. Earlier in 2018, Neil had launched his production house NMM Films, under which the upcoming film shall be produced.

Talking about the possibility of his directorial debut, Neil says, “Right now, it’s Naman’s turn, but maybe in a year or two.”

Neil will next be seen in the Prabhas–Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. Besides this, he will also star in Firrkie with Karan Singh Grover and Jackie Shroff.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 10:36 AM