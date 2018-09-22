You are here:

Neil Nitin Mukesh names newborn daughter Nurvi, breaks news on Twitter

Indo-Asian News Service

Sep,22 2018 17:34:36 IST

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on 22 September took to Twitter to reveal the name of his daughter.

Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital in  Mumbai on Thursday, 20 September.

"Both mother and daughter are well by the grace of God," the actor added.

In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month.

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini. Image via Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini. Image via Instagram

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 17:35 PM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , David , Johnny Gaddaar , Neil Nitin Mukesh , New York , Rukmini Sahay

also see

Neil Nitin Mukesh, wife Rukmini Sahay welcome a baby girl: Want to spend all our time with her

Neil Nitin Mukesh, wife Rukmini Sahay welcome a baby girl: Want to spend all our time with her

Neil Nitin Mukesh to play lead in brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass Road, alongside Adah Sharma

Neil Nitin Mukesh to play lead in brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass Road, alongside Adah Sharma

Sonali Bendre shares Ganesh Chaturthi post on Instagram: Missing celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed

Sonali Bendre shares Ganesh Chaturthi post on Instagram: Missing celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed