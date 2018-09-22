You are here:

Neil Nitin Mukesh names newborn daughter Nurvi, breaks news on Twitter

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on 22 September took to Twitter to reveal the name of his daughter.

Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God pic.twitter.com/CYu8eQjRdK — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 22, 2018

Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, 20 September.

"Both mother and daughter are well by the grace of God," the actor added.

In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.



Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 17:35 PM