Neil Gaiman on Audible's Hindi adaptation of The Sandman: It's genuine magic
Neil Gaiman shared his excitement over his popular graphic novel series 'The Sandman' getting a Hindi audiobook adaptation at Audible.
"Tabu is me!" says author Neil Gaiman sharing his excitement over his popular graphic novel series The Sandman getting a Hindi audiobook adaptation at Audible with some of the best Bollywood talent lending their voice to its characters.
Gaiman had turned narrator for the English version, which had X-Men film series star James McAvoy voice star in the lead role of Lord Morpheus/Dream and 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings play the role of Death.
The English writer said he is glad that the audiobook is getting a "proper narrator" in Tabu for the Hindi edition.
"We have Tabu as the narrator, she's me! Which is something that I've been saying for a very long time to (audio drama director) Dirk Maggs and the UK team that we should get a proper narrator.
"Then, there's James McAvoy, David Tennant, and Kat Dennings, all these amazing talents. Now we have Vijay Varma playing Morpheus. How cool is that?" Gaiman told.
