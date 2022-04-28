Neil Gaiman shared his excitement over his popular graphic novel series 'The Sandman' getting a Hindi audiobook adaptation at Audible.

"Tabu is me!" says author Neil Gaiman sharing his excitement over his popular graphic novel series The Sandman getting a Hindi audiobook adaptation at Audible with some of the best Bollywood talent lending their voice to its characters.

Gaiman had turned narrator for the English version, which had X-Men film series star James McAvoy voice star in the lead role of Lord Morpheus/Dream and 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings play the role of Death.

The English writer said he is glad that the audiobook is getting a "proper narrator" in Tabu for the Hindi edition.

"We have Tabu as the narrator, she's me! Which is something that I've been saying for a very long time to (audio drama director) Dirk Maggs and the UK team that we should get a proper narrator.

"Then, there's James McAvoy, David Tennant, and Kat Dennings, all these amazing talents. Now we have Vijay Varma playing Morpheus. How cool is that?" Gaiman told.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.