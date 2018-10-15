Nehha Pendse on getting evicted from Bigg Boss 12: Shouldn't have been a saint inside the house

Nehha Pendse is the first celebrity contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 12 house. Her major regret is not being too aggressive or vocal about everything that was happening inside the house. “I should have changed my personality. I’m a peaceful person, almost saint like, but when I was inside the house I should have got my demon outside. That is where I went wrong. I should have given my opinion again and again, loudly, clearly and with a lot of aggression whether involved in the matter or not, like how others are doing. That is required and that is part of the game. I couldn’t understand that I don’t have to be myself. I should have changed for the game and I regret not doing that,” says a candid Pendse, who was evicted within a month of her stay.

However, Pendse also feels that even as she was a "late bloomer", she was doing pretty well from fourth week onwards. “I don’t think I was doing that bad that they wanted to eliminate me so early. I was given the chance to defend myself and I did that very well. Now when I am outside and reading reviews, I am reading all good things written about me. People were calling me tigress during the 'Samudri Lootere' task and they saw someone with a lot of potential which means I have the aggression. It's just that I can take aggression on myself but I cannot be aggressive with others and that went against me,” states Pendse, who names Dipika, Romil and Deepak as the strong contenders so far.

“Dipika is coming out very strongly. Everyone has been attacking Dipika but no one was attacking me as no one had any problem with me. My biggest problem was how to defend myself when nobody is attacking me. Perhaps everyone understood that I was a very strong person and I never took any trigger. I never cried,” said the ousted contestant.

Dipika is being targeted as the ‘vamp’ of the house after she took Sreesanth’s name for eviction, as the Jodis felt that she started feeling insecure of the former cricketer and wanted to get rid of him. Pendse says, “For that, I will still give Dipika a benefit of doubt. I feel she panicked when the question was asked that which out of these three contestants (Sreesanth, Nehha and Karanvir Bohra) has been unsuccessful in showing their personality. Dipika did not concentrate on the question because she had already made up her mind that Sreesanth has to go. From day one, Sreesanth has been telling us that he wanted to go back to his family. After his eviction, I discussed the matter with Dipika and told her that the question was about personality and she should have taken my name like what the others did. I agree that I wasn't as colourful as Dipika and Karanvir, who is also playing his game well. If I was pitted against Anup and Jasleen, I am definitely more colourful. Sreesanth’s eviction went against Dipika. But it is a game and that is the reason I am saying I want to give her a benefit of doubt.”

It might seem that Nehha was friends with Dipika and Karanvir. However, she felt let down by them. Nehha feels that she always stood by them but they were not as loyal as her. .“When Sreesanth told Dipika that he knew some secrets about me, Dipika, who claimed that she was my good friend, never mentioned to me about it. And Karanvir never supported me in whatever fights I had, whereas I always stood up for him and Dipika,” said Pendse. “People who understand dignity understood that I handled everything in a dignified manner but when you are in the Bigg Boss house, you have to create a big ruckus out of everything, which I didn't, and that went against me. For instance, I could have pulled up Sreesanth and made a commotion when he claimed to know some secrets about me, because it was an attack on my character. But I stayed calm about it.”

Pendse feels that she deserves another chance to enter as a wild card. “If given an opportunity, I would love to go inside the house again but this time, I will play for myself. The audience will see a different side of Nehha,” she signs off.

