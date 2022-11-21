One of the renowned actresses in the industry, Bollywood actress Neha Sharma turns a year old today, 21 November. After working in a couple of films down South, the actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie ‘Crook‘ opposite Emraan Hashmi. With that said, the actress has completed more than a decade in Bollywood. Besides acting, Neha is also quite active on social media and often shares stunning and bold pictures with her fans. As the actress rings her 35th birthday this year, let’s take a look at some of her best pictures on social media.

Neha Sharma's Instagram photos

Shared a few days back, the photo shows Neha posing with a bit of winter feels in November. She is dressed in a white outfit teamed up with a brown jacket.

The actress decided to go all black in this photo as she donned a black bralette with black trousers. She further combined the look with a casual white shirt.

Neha, who loves to live her life to the fullest, shared pictures of herself relishing Italian food. On her trip to Dubai, she was seen enjoying pizza, pasta, and many other delicacies.

Seemingly lost in her thoughts, the actress looks beautiful without any effort!

Neha shares a very close bonding with her sister Aisha Sharma. The two are often spotted having a blast together.

Neha Sharma’s black dresses always manage to grab the attention. As the actor truthfully wrote, “Elegance never goes out of style”.

Another stunning picture of Neha Sharma indeed speaks of her love for the colour black.

Blessed with beautiful skin and a fit body, Neha never shies away from flaunting it all in style.

The photo, which seems to be taken from one of her photoshoots, shows Neha in a different look as she is dressed up in an ethnic outfit and oxidised jewellery.

This picture yet again proves that no one can look better in black than Neha Sharma.