Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh new song Khyaal Rakhya Kar quells singer's pregnancy rumours
Khyaal Rakhya Kar features the recently married couple, Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar, as expecting parents
Neha Kakkar released her new single Khyaal Rakhya Kar on Tuesday featuring the singer herself and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The new track features the recently married couple as expecting parents and is a new version of an earlier song starring former Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.
Check out the music video here:
The song has music by Rajat Nagpal and has been produced by Anshul Garg.
The video highlights the perfect chemistry shared by the couple. In the video, one can see the two as a young couple who get married and are soon seen getting pregnant. However, tragedy strikes and Rohanpreet is seen being hit by a car, while a pregnant Neha watches. The video then moves ahead a couple of years with Neha playing the role of Rohanpreet's mum.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had teased pregnancy in a cryptic Instagram post a few days back. Neha did not reveal much in her post but simply captioned the image, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar." In the image, the singer could be seen wearing dungarees and cradling a baby bump.
While initially, rumours were rife about the couple's pregnancy, with a number of celebrities congratulating them, it turned out that the image was a teaser for their upcoming music video.
Neha, who was seen sporting dungarees in the image, can be seen sporting the same attire in the music video.
