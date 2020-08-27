Neha Dhupia's podcast returns for Season 5; actor shares video of daughter teasing new instalment
Bhumi Pednekar, Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, Neena Gupta, Rana Daggubati, Sourav Ganguly, and Aditya Roy Kapur are the guests expected on No Filter Neha Season 5.
Neha Dhupia seems to be all excited for the fifth season of her celebrity talk show No Filter Neha. The actress shared a video on her Instagram that features her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr, teasing the upcoming instalment.
Season five is a special "At Home" edition, moulded around the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Neha spoke to all her guest celebrities over a video call.
Bhumi Pednekar, Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, Neena Gupta, Rana Daggubati, Sourav Ganguly, and Aditya Roy Kapur are some of the guests that will feature on No Filter Neha. Saif Ali Khan appeared on the first episode, which premiered on 25 August.
Watch the video here
View this post on Instagram
The first season of No Filter Neha premiered in 2016, where guests shared lesser-known facts and secrets about their personal lives.
Produced by Big Girl Productions and JioSaavn, No Filter Neha is one the highest-streamed celebrity podcast shows on the service for the last four seasons.
Neha had previously told Firstpost that she was very comfortable hosting the chat show and only got cold feet when she Karan Johar and the late Rishi Kapoor were going to be interviewed by her.
