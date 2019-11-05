Neha Dhupia on fourth season of her JioSaavn podcast: I'm glad most of my guests enjoy being 'unfiltered'

Neha Dhupia is back with her podcast No Filter Neha season 4. Neha decided to bring her little one, Mehr, for the press junket of her podcast.

“I'm very excited. I'm not going to lie, especially when so many things happen in your personal life, you always feel that, ‘Oh, will I be able to get past?. Whether I will maintain the equilibrium between my personal life and my professional life?' Between season three and season four, we (she and actor Angad Bedi ) got married, and I became a mom and everything. And then I was like, ‘Okay, now it's time to like to reassess’. But the one thing that I never wanted to let go of was No Filter Neha because it's been like my own baby, and it is something that I've put together and it's just been a great ride”.

The 12-episodic series was kick-started by Shahid Kapoor. This season, new generation stars like Taapsee Pannu, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raftaar, Rajkummar Rao, and Dulquer Salmaan will reveal their secrets to Dhupia. Neha agrees lining up celebs for her show is a challenge itself. “It has a lot of work because I respect and I understand that when I call anyone for the show, it's not always necessary that they have all the time. But, I mean that it's an interesting sort of hassle for me. So it's interesting to see that even for someone like me, sometimes it can be harder than I think. And sometimes, it turns out to be easier. Like, Katrina, I just messaged her on Instagram, she agreed to it, and she opened season three for me. I barely met Dulquer Salmaan, like, once in my life. I asked him, ‘Hey, can I have your number?’ I took his number. I ping him on Instagram, and he too gracefully accepted," she says.

Neha shares she is very comfortable hosting a chat show, and only Karan Johar and Rishi Kapoor gave her cold feet but she is proud of the fact that her guest never got disappointed and enjoyed being unfiltered on her show. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia is another example of a ‘successful working mother’ in Bollywood. Talking about breaking this so-called stereotype, Neha asserts, “I feel like if you can continue to be a professional, and if you can continue to have the same drive that you had before having a child, nothing can stop you. Yes, if you deliberately choose to stay at home, and I would like to say this with a complete understanding then and I don't want to be misrepresented at all on any circumstances. If you decide to stay at home because you want to be a stay-at-home mom, and that's the choice you've made. I respect you for that. The choice that I've made is that I want to raise my daughter as a young independent girl/ woman, and if she sees me going to work coming back home and understanding that mom is living her dreams, she will be raised in the same way. And I suffer from mom guilt. There's no doubt about that. But on days that I can bring her to work, she's inside, I'm outside. So I keep seeing her and coming back in. And it's been great."

Neha further adds even with difficult situations, she managed to stick to her professional commitments. “I was working on day 9 after giving birth, and I went on an outdoor shoot on day 42. I was back on the sets of Roadies, breastfeeding my daughter in a van. It was so cold, so much fog at night, but I would keep going back and coming back, pumping, and not sleeping. But I wouldn't want it any other way. If I have to do it all over again, I'll do it in the same way," Dhupia says.

The actress even shares after being a mother, she understands what her mother used to feel whenever she came late at home from partying, “When I'm at work, in every two minutes I'm either looking at the nanny cam, or I'm calling up, and ensuring (Mehr is okay). As far as your child is concerned, you always hope for the best, and worry a lot. So I totally understand what my mom feels, and I have undying love and respect for my parents and I wouldn't do anything to let them down”.

There is no looking back for Neha as she has big plans for her production house. “Once you start working, it's not like you're going to stop, so the hunt is going on and we're hoping that we end up doing more fantastic work and I feel, through my production company, I will have a lot more support now that I didn't have earlier because now I have Angad as well. I'm not sure how soon that will happen. But I feel doing something on an OTT platform would be a size that we're looking at”.

Neha confirms she will soon do a web series, and asks to wait for the official announcement.

No Filter Neha season 4 is currently streaming on JioSaavn.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 10:10:05 IST