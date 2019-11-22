Neha Dhupia says Bollywood sidelined her post-pregnancy despite acclaimed performance in Tumhari Sulu

Actor and talk show host Neha Dhupia, in a recent interview, confessed that she was not offered as many roles after she became a mother, despite her acclaimed performance in Tumhari Sulu (her last film), reports Hindustan Times. She further added that she was body-shamed after her becoming a mother.

The publication quoted the actress as saying, “Firstly, I believe that you cannot wait for work to come to you. We all have our platforms today and we all have shops. Secondly, when you become a mum, yes, there is a perception. The last thing I did before pregnancy was Tumhari Sulu, for which I won an award. But despite that, I did not get any offers as far as movies are concerned, post-pregnancy. I did not get any offers after I gave birth either. Now, I am in talks for a web show, so let’s see about that.”

Neha, along with her husband, actor Angad Bedi, gave birth to their daughter Mehr in 2018. The couple recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday.

Check out Neha Dhupia's post on her daughter Mehr's first birthday

The actress added that she was not at all insecure when she got pregnant, but started developing body image issues after she gave birth. She clarified that losing weight was never the main motive, and that everyone had their own version and interpretation of 'fit'. She even recalled an incident when she was trolled online after a female journalist wrote about her weight and she replied back.

Neha recently took up the fourth season of her much popular podcast No Filter Neha.

Nov 22, 2019