Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 today and it’s indeed a milestone of sorts. He also completes 15 years in the industry in 2022. On this special occasion, his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture with Ranbir on the occasion of his 40th birthday and wrote an emotional and a heartfelt message for her son.

She said he was her ‘Shakti Astra’ and how she misses his father. She wrote- “This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana. you are my Shakti Astra.”

Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor acted in the 2013 film Besharam, which also starred the late Rishi Kapoor. It was a massive casting coup that made a lot of noise back when the film was about to release.

It’s hard to crack what Ranbir Kapoor feels and how he feels in real. The poker-face that was once called as flat as a plateau by Deepika Padukone suggests he’s emotionless. Oh yes, that was also the word used by his finest co-star so far, and maybe his best till he’s acting. On screen, he can explode anytime you want. The actor turns 40 today , but the exuberance he brings to his otherwise erratic and enigmatic characters suggests he shall always be modern Hindi cinema’s favourite man-child.

When asked Ayan Mukerji about Ranbir’s characters always discovering themselves in his films, he said in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, “Enough of Ranbir’s coming of age na? To be honest, when we started the film, I didn’t know Ranbir would be 40 by the time we release it. I didn’t know I would be 39. I was 29 when Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released and thought I would be 33 or 34 by the time I have my next film. Who would’ve thought it would be 10 years? Coming to your question, there are two answers to it, one, this coming of age arc, I also need to move away from it in future, it’s an arc we have played with a few times.”

He added, “But I think actors can keep coming of age endlessly because in life, we are always coming of age. While making Brahmastra, I have gone through four coming of ages. We are always growing. What is the meaning of coming of age? You’re always learning something new, so that the journey never stops. Actually, I’ll take back my first thing, even if you give a different angle to a story, some characters always come of age.”

