Neena Gupta, Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color among 344 films competing for Best Picture at Oscars 2020

FP Staff

Jan 02, 2020 12:38:08 IST

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna’s directorial debut The Last Color, which features veteran actress Neena Gupta, is one among the many films in the running in the Best Picture category for the Oscars, state reports.

Khanna shared the news on social media. The Last Color is one of the 344 films in the running.

Check out Vikas Khanna's announcement

Replying to one of Khanna’s tweets, the Badhaai Ho actress wrote on Twitter, “Can't believe am soooo happy.” In his other posts, Khanna mentions Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 release Masaan has been a great influence and inspiration behind The Last Color. He thanked the director and the actors (Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha) for inadvertently motivating him through their work. Check out Vikas Khanna's posts about The Last Color

 

The Last Color deals with the taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi in India.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 12:38:08 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Neena Gupta , The Last Color , Vikas Khanna

