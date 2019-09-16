You are here:

Neena Gupta bags Best Actress Award at Indian International Film Festival of Boston for The Last Color

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta registered a double victory at Indian International Film Festival of Boston. The Badhaai Ho actor won Best Actress award while her film The Last Color emerged victorious in Best Feature Film category.

An elated Neena took to Instagram to thanks her fans for their love and support.

The directorial debut of world-renowned chef Vikas Khanna The Last Color deals with taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi in India.

Vikas took to twitter to share his thoughts on the win

When the world gives @Neenagupta001 ji a standing applause, my heart starts dancing.

I still need to pinch myself to realize that I created THE LAST COLOR with India’s one of the greatest actress. #MeriKismat ❤️#TheLastColor #SplashingColorsWorldwide pic.twitter.com/WyHp0boxvA — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 16, 2019

The film's first look was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival and has since travelled around the world to various film festivals including New York Indian Film Festival 2019 and Indie Meme Film Festival among others.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 18:51:39 IST