Neena Gupta to play the role of Kapil Dev's mother in Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama 83

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who had garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the 2018 film Badhai Ho, recently shot for a small role in the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer, 83.

Gupta, who was last seen portraying Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports biopic, Panga is set to once again essay the role of a sport star's mother in 83. The actress will be seen portraying Singh's mother in Kabir Khan's Kapil Dev biopic.

According to a Times of India report, Gupta is set to appear in a small role in the film and shot for it in just one day. The report quoted Gupta as saying, "The team was so well prepared that they completed all my portions in one day. It’s a small role, but a very good one and so, I agreed to it. "

Irrespective of the screentime, Gupta is known to have played memorable characters in numerous movies such as Mulk and even the notable 1993 film, Khalnayak. For 83 too, she prepared for the role by conversing with the cricketer's family and finding out the dynamic between the mother-son duo.

"When I went to shoot, I met Kapil’s daughter Amiya on the set. I asked her to tell me about her grandmother — her personality and the relationship she shared with Kapil," she said according to the same report.

"From what I understood, she is a strong-willed woman with a dominating personality. I put Amiya’s inputs to good use and played the character."

The sports drama starring Singh and Deepika Padukone is set to release in April 2020 and will narrate the journey of Dev's life, his career as a cricketer and how the Indian team led by him went on to with the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1983.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 16:02:54 IST