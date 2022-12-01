Neena Gupta: 'Marriage is a good institution but really confused about why so many divorces are taking place nowadays'

One can’t laud veteran star Neena Gupta enough for raising her daughter designer turned actress Masaba Gupta single-handedly. While the Uunchai actress has always been vocal about her life struggles and happenings on the personal front, Neena Gupta should also be praised for continuing her career flawlessly. Although the actress regrets not having been able to get offers like today earlier in her career, it can’t be truer that we love watching her on-screen. Now, the veteran star, who is currently busy on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Vadh, has recently responded to her daughter claiming that she channeled her inner Sima Taparia, as she tried all means to get her married. Reacting to Masaba’s statement, Neena laughingly said that she was being just a “normal mother”. Neena Gupta while touching upon the topic of marriage, said that she believes that marriage is a “good institution”, but she is “really confused” about why so many divorces are taking place nowadays.

This after Masaba in conversation with The Indian Express, while promoting her Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2 earlier this year, confessed that at one point in her life her mother was trying to play a matchmaker. Not only that but Masaba also stated that Neena Gupta tried all means, as she got her admitted to a business school, claiming that there she could find a good match. In addition, the veteran star reportedly tried to set her daughter up with a prospective boy she thought was suitable for her. The Indian Express quoted her as saying, “Mom was in full Sima Taparia mode.” Now responding to her daughter’s statement the actress said that it was one of her “maternal instincts.” The report cited Neena Gupta as saying, “I was being just a mom, like any other normal mother.”

Neena Gupta revealed that when people visit any friend and relative, they often exhibit their child’s photo albums and even ask their kids to recite poems or antics, despite realising if the guests are interested or not. Being on the receiving end of such scenarios, Neena Gupta earlier decided that she would never do those things. However, she claimed that she did it all.

Neena Gupta added, “I would show her off in front of everyone. That’s how mothers are, and to get her married was just one of my maternal instincts.” The actress further elaborated on what is her opinion on marriages right now and said that she still believes that marriages are important as there is no alternate institution. Neena Gupta said, “Everybody around says it’s rubbish in today’s time but I feel it’s still important. Also, I don’t think there is an alternate institution. But I also believe marriage is such a good institution in many ways. So I am really confused.”

