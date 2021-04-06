Neena Gupta joins Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in Vikas Bahl's Goodbye

Neena Gupta will play the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife in Goodbye.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has joined the cast of film Goodbye starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Gupta will be seen playing the role of Bachchan's character's wife in the Vikas Bahl-directed film.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, Goodbye will mark the first collaboration between Gupta and the 78-year-old screen icon.

"When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else when the script is this exciting.

"Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it," Gupta, 61, said in a statement.

The Badhaai Ho actor had previously collaborated with producer Ekta Kapoor in the 2018 buddy comedy film Veere Di Wedding.

Goodbye went on floors last week.