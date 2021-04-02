Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl, goes on floors, producer Ekta Kapoor announces

While Rashmika Mandanna has already started shooting for the movie, Amitabh Bachchan will join the Goodbye team on 4 April.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye is now on the floors. Taking to Twitter, Balaji Motion Pictures shared a couple of photographs from the inaugural ceremony. The producer, Ekta Kapoor also posted pictures and said that she is finally working with the only actor with whom she wanted to work and was obsessed with during her childhood.

Before posting the pictures from the muhurat ceremony, the 45-year-old producer also shared a throwback image from her childhood where she can be seen with Big B and her father Jeetendra. “This is how it started,” reads the caption.

..This is how it’s (hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor I've been waiting to work with...who I spent my childhood obsessing over @SrBachchan ! What an honour sir/ uncle! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/xXu24mWMGn — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 2, 2021

This is how it started ........ pic.twitter.com/obTrIRutIp — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 2, 2021

Amitabh will be joining the team from Sunday, 4 April while Rashmika has already started shooting on Thursday, 1 April.

Speaking about the development, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, told Indian Express that the film is going to be as interesting as its title. Adding that that they are deeply honoured to have Big B and Rashmika on board, Shibasish shared that the creative forces of Balaji Telefilms and filmmaker Vikas Bahl will be brought together with this film.

TV actor Shivin Narang will also be making his film debut with Goodbye. Shivin is known for playing the role of Rudra Roy in Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2. On 1 April, Shivin had shared a picture of himself with the text ‘Day 1’ and ‘Goodbye’.

Vikas Bahl last directed Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 in 2019. While Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.