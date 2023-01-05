Unapologetic and one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry, Neena Gupta is truly living her second innings to the fullest. The veteran star, who has never been afraid of making bold choices, made a mind-boggling comeback in the industry, announcing that she is here to stay. Apart from giving back-to-back powerful performances in critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies, Neena Gupta has constantly remained in the limelight for being frank about her personal life. This time again, Neena Gupta didn’t hesitate to speak the truth. This is after in an interview with Brut India, the Goodbye star revealed that after giving birth to her daughter and actress Masaba Gupta, she stopped going outside her home. Not only this, but the veteran actress revealed that she is “the most conventional person”

Neena said that just because she had a daughter out of wedlock, the world calls her “brave”, adding that this is not something that makes you brave, as there are millions of women in the country who had a baby out of wedlock. Neena said, “I am not a rebel. I am a chooha (mouse). I am not unconventional. I am the most conventional person right now. Just because I had a baby out of wedlock, which millions of women have in India and out… But the media made me into, ‘Ah brave’. After my death, the headline will come, ‘Neena Gupta who lived life on her own terms passes away’. I did not.” She also claimed that at that time the media made her life worse, leading her to remain behind closed doors.

Neena revealed that as she avoided public interaction, she even made herself believe that not everyone in this world is good, therefore she only talked with those who supported her unconditionally in her choices. Neena said, “I used to stay at home, not go out and enjoy my child, and kind of had to put curtains in front of my eyes. Telling myself that bad people, they don’t exist. Whoever is good, I will enjoy them.”

For the unversed, in 1988, Neena Gupta and former West Indies star cricketer Vivian Richard welcomed fashion designer Masaba Gupta out of wedlock. However, both Neena Gupta and Viv Richards have lived separately throughout their life. In 2008, Neena Gupta tied the knot with Vivek Mehra.

