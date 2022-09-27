Neelam Kothari Soni is garnering accolades for the second season of her Netflix series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.’ Neelam’s vibrant, fun side is being loved by the audiences.

The leading lady of the 90s had taken a sabbatical from professional acting to concentrate on her career as a jewellery designer and to focus on her family life. Neelam’s cameo in Karan Johar’s blockbuster film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai‘ is still afresh! It is reported that Karan Johar was very keen on getting Neelam back on screen at the time of that 1998 film and went over at her place, convinced her for being herself in the movie. It is with the first season of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives‘ that Neelam officially made her comeback to mainstream Bollywood space and it is none other than Karan Johar who managed to achieve this feat! The show is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Neelam stated, “Karan is very dear to me. He is a genius when it comes to film making. In fact, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ also happened quiet sometime post my sabbatical from films. Karan was sure that my cameo shall be remembered, “The Neelam Show” went on to become an iconic part of the film, and is still remembered! Karan definitely has a magical farsightedness. If it wasn’t him, I don’t think I would have done the film. In fact, he was the one who convinced me to get back on the screen for Bollywood with ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.’ It is something with him, like he has this knack of getting me back on screen be it ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ or ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.'”

In the third episode, Neelam announced that she was going to be a part of Zoya Akhtar’s much anticipated web series ‘Made In Heaven 2.’ Neelam shall be seen sharing screen space with husband-actor Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor.

