On 23 May, Raj Kumar Gupta's spy thriller based on real events, India's Most Wanted, was released. The film is said to be based on the arrest of terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, who was a key conspirator in three terror acts carried out in different cities in India. The film’s trailer describes the terrorist as "India’s Osama" and describes the plot as "an untold story of the manhunt for India’s Osama", calling his arrest "India’s proudest moment".

Arjun Kapoor plays the role of an intelligence officer Prabhat Kapoor, who rounds up a team of spies on a mission to find a criminal mastermind, Yasin Bhatkal. Despite the time constraint, lack of w, and lack of funding from the government, they were determined to complete their mission successfully.

A twitter user who happens to have survived the 2010 Pune bombings, thanked the makers on Twitter for making a film, on the terror attack.

I sincerely salute those heroes for capturing the person who is responsible for my worst nightmares. I know how difficult it's to survive a bomb blast. I will never forget 13th Feb, 2010 Thanks @arjunk26@foxstarhindi and @rajkumar_rkg for telling this story of #IndiasMostWanted — Harsh Hede (@harshhede) May 24, 2019

The 2010 Pune bombing occurred on 13 February 2010 when an explosion ripped through the city's German Bakery. The blast killed 17 people, and injured at least 60 more, including several international tourists.

In an interview to The Telegraph, Gupta told that it was exactly the terrorist’s deadly acts that prompted him to make the film. “When I heard about this for the first time, I had the same question. It’s so fascinating, that we go about our daily lives and all we hear are big headlines. Then you come across something that is of that magnitude and could have been worse. This question is what triggered this film.”

