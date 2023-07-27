NCPCR sends notice to Sony TV for airing ‘inappropriate content’ & violating child rights on Super Dancer 3
Sony Pictures Networks lands in trouble for its improper content in kids' dance show, Super Dancer Chapter 3, which is judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu
In recent times, we are seeing great competition between kids-reality shows, where some incidents go over the top and later land in controversy. Well, the same thing happened with Sony TV’s dance reality show of kid, Super Dancer 3, which has grabbed the eyeballs for airing inappropriate content.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice against Sony Pictures. In an episode of Super Dancer 3, there is a segment where a child contestant is asked ‘inappropriate and sexually explicit questions’ about his parents by the judges. This particular clip is going viral on social media and NCPCR has demanded the channel remove the content from all platforms immediately and sought an explanation for the same.
“The Commission has come across a video on Twitter from your kid’s dance show called Super Dancer Chapter 3, which was aired on Sony Entertainment Television, wherein it is seen that the judges on the show were asking the minor child vulgar and sexually explicit questions regarding his parents on stage,” reads the NCPCR report.
It further states, “Further, the commission on viewing the said video observes that all questions asked to the minor were inappropriate and disturbing in nature and not meant to be asked to children. Therefore, your good offices are requested to urgently take down the said episode and further send an explanation to the commission as to why such inappropriate questions were asked to the minor child artist on a kid’s dance show.”
Talking about violating the child rights, it added, “In view of the above, the Commission deems it appropriate to take cognizance U/s 13 (1) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005 and observes that your channel has violated provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.”
For the unversed, Super Dancer 3 is judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.
