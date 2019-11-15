You are here:

NBC orders early renewal of Brooklyn Nine-Nine ahead of show's season seven premiere

FP Staff

Nov 15, 2019 17:35:10 IST

NBC has handed an early renewal to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Season 7 of the cop comedy isn’t set to premiere until Feb. 6 2020, but the network has already seen fit to order an eighth season, reports Variety.

A video was posted to the official Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter account today, announcing the show has been renewed for season 8 and revealing the cast's reaction to the news.

Check out the announcement here

The Golden Globe-winning show, which centres around a fictional police department in New York, stars former Saturday Night Live cast member Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero. Brooklyn Nine-Nine famously made a much-longed for comeback with season six after NBC rescued it from Fox, who had cancelled the show due to dwindling ratings. The show's demise was being particularly mourned by viewers who hailed the comedy show for its diverse cast and progressive nature; which included characters from the LGBTQ community.   Fans of the show have – of course – been delighted by the news of Season 8 renewal, taking to Twitter to express their relief.

The news of the renewal comes at the heels as two of NBC’s other longest running comedies are coming to an end, with The Good Place bowing out after four seasons, and the Will & Grace revival set to end after this current season (its third post reboot, eleventh in total).

Season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere in the US on February 6 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 17:35:49 IST

