NBC orders early renewal of Brooklyn Nine-Nine ahead of show's season seven premiere

NBC has handed an early renewal to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Season 7 of the cop comedy isn’t set to premiere until Feb. 6 2020, but the network has already seen fit to order an eighth season, reports Variety.

A video was posted to the official Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter account today, announcing the show has been renewed for season 8 and revealing the cast's reaction to the news.

Check out the announcement here

Good things come to those who w8. The #Brooklyn99 squad will be coming back for Season 8 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/bQsGYA4oG9 — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 14, 2019

The Golden Globe-winning show, which centres around a fictional police department in New York, stars former Saturday Night Live cast member Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero. Brooklyn Nine-Nine famously made a much-longed for comeback with season six after NBC rescued it from Fox, who had cancelled the show due to dwindling ratings. The show's demise was being particularly mourned by viewers who hailed the comedy show for its diverse cast and progressive nature; which included characters from the LGBTQ community. Fans of the show have – of course – been delighted by the news of Season 8 renewal, taking to Twitter to express their relief.

#Brooklyn99 is coming back for season 8 and that’s the first and only thing that’s made me smile today. Someone knew I needed that, thank you @nbcbrooklyn99 ❤️can’t wait for more laughs with you — Thea💚 (@TheaMoriarty2) November 14, 2019

PLEASE LETS TAKE A MINUTE TO APPRECIATE MELISSA AND STEPHANIE'S REACTIONS WHEN THEY HEARD B99 GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASONS 7 AND 8 pic.twitter.com/iDmXjYhT7Q — domi (@melissafumeros) November 14, 2019

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE GOT RENEWED FOR SEASON 8 BEFORE SEASON 7 EVEN AIRS!!! IT'S WHAT WE DESERVE!!! pic.twitter.com/WgRfqvLGS7 — kat should be writing (@kat_tastic) November 14, 2019

The news of the renewal comes at the heels as two of NBC’s other longest running comedies are coming to an end, with The Good Place bowing out after four seasons, and the Will & Grace revival set to end after this current season (its third post reboot, eleventh in total).

Season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere in the US on February 6 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 17:35:49 IST