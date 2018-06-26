Nazriya Nazim turns producer for husband Fahadh Faasil's Varathan, directed by Amal Neerad

Actor Nazriya Nazim, who is gearing up for the release of her comeback film Koode directed by Anjali Menon on 6 July, has officially confirmed turning producer for her actor husband Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam film Varathan. The movie is directed by Amal Neerad and marks Fahadh Faasil's second collaboration after their critically and commercially acclaimed 2014 period thriller Iyobinte Pusthakam.

Nazriya, who quit films post her wedding in August 2014, unveiled the film's intriguing first look poster featuring Fahadh Faasil on her official Facebook page a few days back. Nazriya has co-produced Varathan under the banner Nazriya Nazim Productions. In Koode, which marks her return to the silver screen four years after Tamil film Thirumanam Enum Nikkah hit screens, she plays the role of Prithviraj's sister.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who received rave reviews for her performance in Mayanadhi, plays the lead heroine in Varathan. Amal Neerad has co-produced the film under his banner Amal Neerad Productions. Varadhan is expected to hit screens for the Onam festival weekend in August.

Shot in Dubai and Vagamon, Varathan will have Fahadh Faasil in two different makeovers. Littil Swayamp, who made an excellent debut as a cinematographer in Parava, has cranked the camera for the project. The makers have completed the shooting of the entire film in a single schedule and are currently busy working on the post-production.

Fahadh Faasil is currently busy shooting for director Anwar Rasheed's Trance, which, interestingly, has director Amal Neerad handling the cinematography. Filmmaker Gautham Menon is playing an important role in Trance, which is presently on the brink of completion.

Another interesting project produced by Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil is Kumbalangi Nights, which is directed by debutant Madhu C Narayanan. The film is jointly bankrolled by Fahadh-Nazriya's banner 'Fahadh Faasil and Friends' along with Dileesh Pothan-Syam Pushkaran's newly-floated production house Working Class Hero. Madhu C Narayanan is a former associate of Dileesh Pothan, who is well-known for his highly acclaimed national award-winning films in Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Syam Pushkaran, who has co-written a bevy of award-winning films such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Mayanadhi, and Iyobinte Pusthakam, has penned the screenplay of Kumbalangi Nights. Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and Matthew Thomas play the lead roles in the film, which also features Fahadh Faasil in a significant negative character.

Tipped to be an experimental family drama set in the contemporary era, the shooting of Kumbalangi Nights is likely to start shooting from August. Extensive portions of the film will be shot in Kumbalangi.

