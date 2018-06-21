Nazriya Nazim on her Malayalam comeback film Koode: Was initially hesitant to act with Prithviraj

Four years after getting married and bidding adieu to acting, actress Nazriya Nazim is making her comeback with Anjali Menon’s upcoming film Koode, which also stars Parvathy and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Nazriya and Prithviraj, who are sharing screen space for the first time, play siblings in the film and according to a video uploaded on the film’s Facebook page, the actress was initially was hesitant to act with Prithvi as she didn’t know him off-screen. Koode also marks the return of Anjali Menon to direction after four years since she won everybody over with the heartwarming Bangalore Days.

“Prithvi and I play brother and sister. Our characters share a very close bond with each other. I was hesitant to act with him because I really didn’t know him off-screen, and our characters are supposed to be really close. I shared this concern with Anjali and she created an iMessage group. She told us this group will break ice between us. By the end of the shoot, Prithvi became an important person, who is brother like in real life too.” As per a recent media interaction, Anjali pointed out that it was important for Nazriya and Prithvi to share a certain kind of comfort level and that’s why she created a chat group with them.

Gearing up for release on 6 July, Koode, like most Anjali Menon’s films also deals with relationships. This time, the story explores family relationships. In a recent interview, she said: “It is about the good, the bad and the realistic in families. The beauty is often in the little nuggets that we miss. It will be high on emotion along with music, humour and a bit of everything else as well. We had a fun and cordial atmosphere on set and I think people will be surprised by the actors in the film. The film is set in the Nilgiris and the Middle East, and we found some really quaint locations which have never been discovered.”

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Koode is the official remake of Marathi film Happy Journey. Apparently, Anjali reworked the script and made changes to suit the sensibilities of Malayalam audiences. The film is produced by M Renjith’s Rejaputhra Visual Media in association with Little Films India.

