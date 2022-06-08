Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are reportedly set to marry on June 9 (tomorrow) at a resort in Mahabalipuram

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are all set to get married tomorrow, 9 June. Shivan made an announcement about the same on Tuesday, 7 June in an interaction with the media.

Talking about their wedding venue, Shivan informed that the wedding will take place at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. Shivan also spoke about the change in the wedding venue from Tirupati to Mahabalipuram.

The filmmaker said that the couple wanted to get married in a temple but due to issues in logistics, it was difficult to bring their families to Tirupati. So, they decided to change the wedding venue to Mahabalipuram. He added that the wedding will be attended by close friends and family members.

The rumours regarding their wedding began after the duo was clicked with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and reports claimed that the couple had gone to invite the Chief Minister for their special day.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had met each other in 2015 for the first time during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They have been dating for more than six years now.

Last year, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s engagement rumours had surfaced after the actor posed with a lovely ring. Nayanthara had later confirmed that the ring was an engagement ring during a Tamil chat show.

Nayanthara was recently in Shivan's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles.