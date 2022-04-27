EXCLUSIVE: Vignesh Shivan discusses Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, wedding rumours with Nayanthara and more
Vignesh Shivan on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: 'It took me three years to write the script and four years to make the film. When you spend so much time on a film, I believe the quality of the film would be good'
Working with Vijay Sethupathi again after your last hit film. Why did you choose him for the role? He says you should work with other heroes also.
Vignesh: Vijay Sethupathi is my favourite person - not as just a hero or actor but I love him so much as a human being. Working with him is easy and I enjoy working with him. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KVK) is perfect for him. We were supposed to start this project five or six years back and I told him whenever I start the film, he would be the hero. This script was made only with Vijay Sethupathi sir in mind.
Vignesh: Samantha coming on board for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal made so much of a difference for this film. In fact, the reason why I didn't start work on this film earlier was because of the casting. Initially, we had planned this film with Nayanthara and Trisha but the project didn't take off. After that, I felt we needed a good actor who would be a wonderful performer and who could match up to Nayanthara in this film. It needed to be well balanced and the actor should be able to make an impact.
I was wondering if Samantha would agree to do the film and it was Nayanthara who spoke to Samantha for the script narration. Once I narrated the script, she was happy and accepted the film. That was the starting point and the good beginning to this entire project. Samantha suits the role of Khatija perfectly and she is rocking! She is an amazing performer and so talented. Samantha looks brilliant in this film.
You have three talented actors working on KVK. What was the experience of shooting this film?
Vignesh: When the casting is right for the film, half the job is done. And this is precisely what happened with this film - Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha understood their roles perfectly. They were happy with their roles because they had so much to do and there's great scope for performance for each one of them. They enjoyed working on the film and I enjoyed directing it! It was very challenging making the film but it was nice too.
Vignesh: Nothing is easy or tough - it is all a process. Any genre is tough - whether horror, family drama, or comedy. Making a movie is not an easy job. When it comes to a romantic comedy, it has its nuances and specialities. Sometimes the comedy might not work properly and it bombs. So we need to be careful about it. As I said, it is a process - you need the right actors, engaging scenes, and entertaining elements. If you have these aspects, I think you can crack any genre.
Vignesh: Anirudh is like my guardian angel. He is someone who will give his best to everyone - not just me. I am very fortunate and blessed to have great songs from him always. I wish to have this special blessing throughout my life till I keep doing films. He is a good team player and so positive and nice to me always. I enjoy every moment of working with him.
When you write a script, do you keep in the mind the actors you want? Or you choose then after writing it?
Vignesh: While writing a script, sometimes it strikes you that an actor with particular features or characteristics will suit a role. Then names of actors come to your mind. For instance, Vijay Sethupathi has a sister in this film and we decided to cast Kala Master in that role because she suited that role. So I wrote some dialogues keeping her in mind. So it works both ways - sometimes you write a great role and then look for a known face and sometimes while writing itself, you can decide who suits it best.
What is special about KRK?
There are rumours about your wedding with Nayanthara stating that it will happen in June this year.
Vignesh: There are always rumours about my marriage! (Smiles) I think I have been married off some 27 times on social media. I enjoy reading all these stories. It's good to be spoken about. When it happens everyone will know about it - it won't be a rumour. We will get married happily with everyone's blessings. (Smiles)
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal releases in cinemas on 28 April
Latha Srinivasan is a senior journalist based in Chennai. Her passion is entertainment, travel, and dogs.
