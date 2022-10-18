Amid the ongoing controversy over the birth of Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan‘s twin boys, fresh developments have surfaced which reveal that the couple who recently got married had got their marriage registered six years back. Following their marriage in June this year, they announced the birth of their twin boys in October. However, these led to a series of allegations against them for reportedly violating surrogacy norms. Notably, as per the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, passed in December 2021, to carry out surrogacy, a couple should be married for at least five years and the surrogate should be a married relative with a child of her own.

Concerning the same, the Tamil Nadu Health Minister had also ordered a probe to find out if the couple violated any laws as such. As per the latest reports, the couple has recently submitted an affidavit along with their marriage certificate to the state health department which states that they got their marriage registered six years ago.

In addition to that, while providing details of their surrogate mother and their twins’ birth, they claimed that she is a distant relative of Nayanthara from the UAE.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys

Earlier in June, South actress Nayanthara and film director Vignesh Shivan got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chennai. Many actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, and Suriya attended the wedding.

Five months after their marriage, on October 9, the two took to social media and announced the birth of their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam.

“Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All our prayers and our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made have come together in the form of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great”, Vignesh wrote on his Instagram while sharing a picture of tiny feet.

