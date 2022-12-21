As Nayanthara’s Tamil horror thriller film ‘Connect‘ is all set to release tomorrow in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, it has started to collect praise from critics and trade analysts. As the popularity of the film has been rising ever since the release of its trailer that compelled the makers to release its Hindi version, having such praising comments from the critics and the trade analysts are worthwhile and has certainly raised our anticipation to watch the film.

As the early reviews of Nayanthara starrer ‘Connect‘ have started to take the surface on the social media universe, critics and trade analysts were seen praising the film for its absolutely brilliant and gripping horror story while the performance of Nayanthara also impressed the cinema analysts. Apart from this, the brilliant direction of Ashwin Saravanan was also been praised for making this cinematic wonder worth a while to add to our watch list after giving films like ‘Maya’ and ‘Game Over’ that were both watched by the Hindi belt audience and now its time for ‘Connect’.

The critics and trade analysts were seen saying –

Like a crescendo, #Connect builds up thrills to the end. #Nayanthara @HaniyaNafisa were brilliant. The jump-scary bits with sound design & camera work makes it a must-watch. Another @Ashwin_saravana mark horror. This winter be prepared for more chills with #ConnectFromDec22 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 20, 2022

Just like #GameOver & #Maya, #Connect is another @Ashwin_saravana mark horror. The jump-scary sequences backed by fantastic performances & sound design makes it a must-watch. The 100 minute film builds up thrills till the end. Congrats #Nayanthara @Rowdy_Pictures @VigneshShivN 🤗 pic.twitter.com/tLQnAlEAIc — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) December 20, 2022

#Connect – A gruesome horror thriller set in the milieu of lockdown which is elevated by the terrific sound design, spectacular visuals and strong performances. Ashwin Saravanan keeps us connected with the film with a brilliant command over his narrative. pic.twitter.com/160f6dmBTf — A K (@iamakshy_06) December 19, 2022

#Connect from tomorrow in @vasutheatre

A must watch theatrical experience film don’t miss it ! LADY SUPERSTAR NAYANTHARA steal the show in all the way 👌

Book your tickets in @TicketNew @VigneshShivN @Rowdy_Pictures pic.twitter.com/5NppOgRFdA — Vasu Cinemas (@vasutheatre) December 21, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.