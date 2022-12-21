Entertainment

Nayanthara-starrer 'Connect' collecting praise from critics and trade analysts already

FP Staff December 21, 2022 19:45:58 IST
Connect

As Nayanthara’s Tamil horror thriller film ‘Connect‘ is all set to release tomorrow in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, it has started to collect praise from critics and trade analysts. As the popularity of the film has been rising ever since the release of its trailer that compelled the makers to release its Hindi version, having such praising comments from the critics and the trade analysts are worthwhile and has certainly raised our anticipation to watch the film.

As the early reviews of Nayanthara starrer ‘Connect‘ have started to take the surface on the social media universe, critics and trade analysts were seen praising the film for its absolutely brilliant and gripping horror story while the performance of Nayanthara also impressed the cinema analysts. Apart from this, the brilliant direction of Ashwin Saravanan was also been praised for making this cinematic wonder worth a while to add to our watch list after giving films like ‘Maya’ and ‘Game Over’ that were both watched by the Hindi belt audience and now its time for ‘Connect’.

The critics and trade analysts were seen saying –

Updated Date: December 21, 2022 19:45:58 IST

