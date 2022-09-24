OTT giant Netflix on Saturday released the teaser of the documentary surrounding the love story of south actress Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Including every small part of their journey till their star-studded dreamy wedding, the documentary titled ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale‘, is more than just the wedding and explores deeper into the private life of Nayanthara and her rise to stardom. It was during its annual event, Tudum 2022, on 24 September, Saturday when Netflix in the presence of thousands of fans announced the documentary and also released a teaser of the same.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by The Rowdy Pictures, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale includes many special behind-the-scenes, interviews, wedding glimpses, and much more.

In the one-minute five seconds teaser, it opens with Vignesh Shivan being questioned on why he chose Nayanthara as his life partner to which he jokingly replied by saying, “Angelina Jolie also asked but she is not a person from south India so Nayanthara.”

Followed by that, there are visuals from the couple’s wedding where preparations can be seen going underway ahead of the big day. Taking to Instagram, Netflix India also shared the teaser and captioned it saying, “Beyond the flashlights and fame, there lives a dream named Nayanthara, Tudum presents the story of her rise to superstardom – Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, coming soon!”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Fans were left impressed by the teaser and many took to the comment section to share their views. One user commented, “Wowwwwwwwwwww can’t wait”, while another asked, “What time will it be released?”

‘The story will take the audience on a journey through their lives’: Makers

In a statement issued by the makers of the documentary, they said, “This story is more than just a fairy tale wedding. The intention behind making Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was to take audiences on a journey through how these two souls found each other, how they love and support each other and how they gear up for the next step in their lives. It is so much more than a story of a wedding – it is a special story of two beautiful individuals building a life together and we can’t wait for fans to take a sneak peak into this story.”

It is pertinent to note that Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in June this year in a grand manner attended by big stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and AR Rahman, among many other famous personalities. Pictures from their dreamy wedding also went viral on the internet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.