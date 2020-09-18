Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men, Crackdown, Barun Sobti's Halahal, Your Honor : Trailers This Week

Serious Men, based on a novel by Manu Joseph, is directed by Sudhir Mishra.

From Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men on Netflix to Barun Sobti's thriller Halahal, streaming platforms released multiple snippets of their upcoming projects.

See the trailers below



Serious Men





Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays an ambitious father, determined to provide the best for his son in this upcoming Netflix film. The film, based on a novel by Manu Joseph, charts the journey of Siddiqui's character.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra from a script by Bhavesh Mandalia, Serious Men features Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Nassar, and introduces Indira Tiwari.

Serious Men premieres on Netflix on 2 October.

Crackdown

Crackdown will be an action thriller featuring Saqib Saleem as the protagonist. The web series revolves around an anti-terrorist squad who is deployed on a mission. Also featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar (of Mirzapur fame) and Ankur Bhatia, the show will be helmed by Shootout at Lokhandwala and Dus Kahaniyaan's director Apoorva Lakhia.

Crackdown drops on Voot Select from 23 September.

Halahal

Halahal is a crime thriller based on true events. Featuring Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar in crucial roles, the film portrays a father's quest to find the mystery behind his daughter's death. While Khedekar plays the father, Sobti essays the role of the police officer who aids Khedekar.

Directed by Randeep Jha, Halahal premieres on Eros Now on 21 September.

Your Honor

Bryan Cranston’s drama Your Honor is a limited 10-episode crime series. This is Cranston's first digital outing after Breaking Bad ended in 2013. Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge who gets embroiled in a case where he has to defend his son in a hit-and-run case. The show also features Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay.

Your Honor will stream on Showtime sometime in December.