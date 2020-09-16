Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men to premiere on Netflix on 2 October

Netflix's Serious Men is directed by Sudhir Mishra and based on the novel by Manu Joseph

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men will premiere on Netflix on 2 October. The film, based on a novel by Manu Joseph, charts the journey of Siddiqui's character. Tormented with his under-privileged societal status, an ambitious underachiever capitalizes on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes. However, soon he finds out that the secret he harbours will destroy the very thing he loves the most.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra from a script by Bhavesh Mandalia, Serious Men features Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nassar, and introduces Indira Tiwari.

Talking about the project Siddiqui said in a statement, “I am excited about this film as I waited almost 20 years to work with Sudhir Mishra. It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait for the audience to watch Serious Men and join this journey with me, this Gandhi Jayanti.”

Mishra is known for films like Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Serious Men has been produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment.

Siddiqui had previously shared his first from the film. Sharing a sneak peek into his character, he wrote, “Finding fame was easy. But staying famous?"

Finding fame was easy. But staying famous? That's where things get tricky. Watch a slum dweller's rags to riches story while he lays what's most important on the line. #SeriousMen Coming soon

