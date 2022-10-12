Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps dubbing of Tiku Weds Sheru and Noorani Chehra, shares picture

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is hands down one such actor who throughout his career has sent the audiences into a frenzy with his versatile roles. Whether its Faizal Khan in Gangs Of Wasseypur or Jatil Yadav in Raat Akeli Hai, the actor seems to have adopted intense and perfection as his middle name. While the actor hasn’t left any genre untouched in the film industry, it is for the first time that Nawazuddin is stepping into comedy and family drama all at once through Kangana Ranaut’s backed movie Tiku Weds Sheru. With that being said, Nawazuddin on Wednesday updated his fans and followers about a development in his two upcoming projects Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor revealed that he has wrapped the dubbing of both movies.

Dropping a piece of good news for all the desperately awaited fans and followers, Nawazuddin shared a collage from both dubbing sessions. While sharing the picture, Nawazuddin wrote in the supers, “Finished with the dubbing of Noorani Chehra & Tiku Weds Sheru.” In the picture, which is divided into two, Nawazuddin can be seen sporting a super casual yet comfy ensemble. While the first half belongs to the dubbing session of Noorani Chehra, the second half is from Tiku Weds Sheru’s dubbing session. Nawazuddin can be seen sporting a dark grey collared full sleeves t-shirt and black bottoms. The actor is standing behind a podium-like structure, with headphones and glasses on, he can be seen looking at a big screen playing scenes from both his upcoming films.

For those who don’t know, Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon will be making her Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Noorani Chehra. The Navaniat Singh directorial also features Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed actress Sonnalli Seygall, and Aasif Khan. The actors have finished filming and the project is under post-production.

Coming to Tiku Weds Sheru, Sai Kabir’s directorial is also under post-production and apart from Nawazuddin features Leysan Karimova, Avneet Kaur, and Bondip Sarma among others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin has a jam-packed schedule with several projects in his kitty. The actor, who was last seen in Sanjay Mishra and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Holy Cow, will be next seen in the horror thriller The Maya Tape, and the Arjun Rampal, and Vivek Oberoi starrer Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds.

