Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 'Would often try to eat where the main leads were eating, but I'd be dragged out by the collar'

In a nearly tell-all interview recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his early struggles in the industry and why he gives credit to production houses like Yash Raj Films. Talking to BBC, he recalled the older times and revealed, “Sometimes on set, I would ask the spot boy for water, and he’d completely ignore me. Then you’d have to get it yourself. A lot of productions here segregate the cast and crew during meal times. Junior artists eat separately, the supporting artists have their own space, and the main leads are also separated.”

He added, “On some productions, and I have to credit Yash Raj Films for also doing this, everybody eats together. But a lot of production houses make divisions. I would often try to eat where the main leads were eating, but I’d be dragged out by the collar. I was ego-driven, and I would get angry; I thought actors should be given more respect. And sometimes they’d let me through.”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Siddiqui spoke about his journey and said, “It has been a very interesting journey full of ups and downs and that’s how life is. In these last 24 years, my inner world, my thoughts have improved a lot. Hopefully I can progress in the coming years of my life as well.”

Has OTT acted as a boon for actors and filmmakers wanting to tell different stories, unique stories?

He has an interesting take on it- “Whenever something new happens in our industry, it happens for a good cause, at least in the beginning. Sacred Games was the biggest show at that time, but then we thrive on herd mentality. Suppose there’s a web series that stars you and me, you praise me and I praise you on social media and it becomes a success. It becomes difficult to dissect how it’s a success or perhaps a failure.“

