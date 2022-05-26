Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Laxman Lopez is written by Sammy Sarzoza and will be directed by Roberto Girault.

The magic of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's versatile talent has made him an actor that this era will always remember. After concurring the hearts of millions of his Indian fans, the actor is eyeing his International association these days.

While taking to his social media today, the actor shared a picture of himself along with the director of his upcoming International venture Laxman Lopez director, Roberto Girault, and writer Sammy Sarzoza as he finishes up his reading and is all set to start the shoot from this Christmas. He further wrote the caption -

"Just finished the virtual reading of #LaxmanLopez in this beautiful weather & now thinking about filming this during the Christmas Month in New York with my Director #RobertoGirault & Writer #SammySarzoza

P.S - ठंड की सोच के अभी से कप-कपी छूट रही है ।"

Laxman Lopez is a very special one for Nawazuddin as it is an international project in which he will be seen headlining the same.

Other than Laxman Lopez, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.

Talking about Tiku Weds Sheru, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut under her banner Manikarnika Films. Directed by Ranaut's Revolver Rani helmer Sai Kabir, the film also stars Avneet Kaur in a lead role. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. She described the film as a "love story amidst the beauty and brutality of life".

On the other hand, Noorani Chehra, which is directed by Navaniat Singh, also stars Nupur Sanon, Sonnalli Seygall, Jassie Gill, Aasif Khan, Lillete Dubey, Dolly Ahluwalia, Zakir Hussain, Shagufta Ali and Ram Naresh Diwakar in prominent roles.

